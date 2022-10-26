Tomorrow the first leg of the grand final of Mexican soccer will be played between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Tuzos from Pachuca.
The Nemesio Díez Stadium will witness one more final in its history, when both clubs face each other at 8:06 p.m.
The scarlet team is motivated after having eliminated the Águilas del América in the semifinals, a team that was the wide favorite to win the year-end championship, however, and against all odds, those led by helmsman Nacho Ambriz won on aggregate 3-2.
Now the task will not be easy, taking into account that in the regular phase of the contest those from La Bella Airosa entered ‘La Bombonera’ to impose conditions and beat them 4-1.
Alignment of Toluca (4-2-3-2)
Tiago Volpi: Unquestionably, under the three sticks will appear the almost infallible Tiago Volpi. The Brazilian goalkeeper has done things well at the scarlet gate and today he is the best goalkeeper in Liga MX.
Jorge Torres Nile: After having recovered from the injury suffered in the second leg at the Azteca, defender Jorge Torres Nilo would start again. The ‘Pechu’ earned a place in Ambriz’s eleven due to his experience and the goal scored in the second leg.
Hareth Ortega: Another of the players who returned to the starting lineup was Haret Ortega. The youth has left behind the injuries and is shaping up to start tomorrow.
Valber Huerta: In the central the leader will be the Andean Valber Huerta. The footballer has shown that, although he has few reflectors, the football shown and the delivery on the field speak for themselves.
Andres Mosquera: On the Colombian side, it has borne good fruit for Nacho since he was placed on the side, where he has made it clear that he is not unaware of the position and where he has hurt rivals.
Claudius Baeza: With ups and downs, however, always reliable, the ‘Serrucho’ Baeza will appear as a starter and as the leader of the team to become a wall in the middle of the field.
Marcel Ruiz: Accompanying Baeza in midfield will be the youthful Marcel Ruíz. The 22-year-old has become one of the immovable in recent games, due to his defensive work as well as in attack.
Jean Meneses: As a winger, the Chilean Jean Meneses will jump into the field. The ‘Takeshi’ has become the best reinforcement of Toluca, cooperating with assists and goals throughout the tournament.
Leo Fernandez: Another of the different men that Toluca has is Leonardo Fernández. The short player is the engine of the team and much depends on him so that the squad works as requested by the helmsman.
Camillo Sanvezzo: For that game, Ignacio Ambriz is expected to lead with Camilo Sanvezzo. The footballer has been clear and knows that this could be his last chance to become champion in Mexican football.
Carlos Gonzalez: Sanvezzo’s dumbbell will be Carlos González. The Paraguayan striker has not been able to recover the level of play that he was known for one day, however, he has done well with the coverage of the ball and the accompaniments and he will start against Pachuca.
