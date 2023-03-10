The mayor of the capital and the yellow and red number 1 spoke about the future plant that should be built in the Pietralata area. “It’s a completely different situation compared to Tor di Valle,” said Ferdinando Bonessio, president of the Sport commission of Roma Capitale

Great party for Roma, but why not further sanctify it by talking about the new stadium? Thus, at the Olimpico, a new courteous conversation was staged between the mayor of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri, and the president of the Giallorossi club, Dan Friedkin. As usual, the mayor has provided maximum availability to speed up the new plant, which will be built in the Pietralata area, pointing out however that – as is known – there are some critical issues to be resolved.

GOAL 2027 — In this sense, Ferdinando Bonessio, president of the Sport commission of Rome Capital spoke. “It is clear that it is a completely different situation compared to Tor di Valle, from an urban planning, environmental, sustainability and mobility point of view – he told New Sound Level -. Here we find ourselves in conditions that must certainly be verified, but are certainly different: we are in an area where the general regulatory plan already provides for buildings. A subdivision, already envisaged in the 60s and confirmed by the 2008 PRG, which is slowly seeing the light. In the IV municipality they have done in-depth work , knowing the area well, indicating what they think are the most critical points where to intervene, now the ball passes to the Campidoglio.There are five commissions involved to express an opinion before the vote in the classroom: Mobility, Public Works, Environment, Urban Planning and Sport. In any case, the confrontation started with the citizens I want to assure that it will continue. There are opportunities to deepen and to give answers to all those who right Of course at this time they still raise doubts.” See also Rome, meme, music and teasing: it is also a party on social media

Next appointment — Furthermore, Bonessio has given a new appointment for next week. “Probably on Wednesday a hearing will be given to all the subjects who sent the request. We will listen and accept, if they want to leave in the records of the commission, memos with indications or objections in written form”. The end credits are about the times. “If the objective of opening the stadium remains 2027? It would be nice because it would coincide with the centenary of the foundation of Rome. Of course if there were a few months or a longer period to bring the whole project to fruition with more serenity and more tranquillity. I believe it is important to start, to have widespread consensus and to respond to those who have doubts and those who believe that they will suffer economic damage”. Plus a technical detail. “It is right that it is clearly stated that not all land is municipal property. The proposed resolution explains this clearly. Roma, however, will then have to regularize and complete the technical-administrative procedures of expropriations and also take charge of them from an economic point of view”. And Gualtieri must have explained this clearly to the Friedkins too, we suppose. See also Luis Sinisterra, without title: Rome, champion of the Conference League

