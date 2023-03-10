Profeco says that the brake fails on this Toyota model

This Thursday, March 9, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) warned to the consumers about a SKIP HOP brand baby gym that could cause suffocation in minors.

Said warning is due to the failure of the toy’s raindrops, which could detach and babies could put them in their mouths, causing suffocation.

The recommendation made by the same company is that they cut these drops to avoid any risk.

In total there are 3,777 units of the “SKIP HOP SILVER LINING CLOUD ACTIVITY GYM 307150” model, said Profeco.

Because of this, SKIP HOP will email a product review notification to all consumers in Mexico for whom they have contact information.

They will also notify distributors and retailers in writing or via email.

The company assured that they will have to send a photograph of the modified product to their official page and will offer them a discount coupon of 10 dollars to be used in the carters page and a free shipping code.

In addition, they will be warning about this failure on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

Fortunately, until February 23, they have not received reports of injuries due to failure in the raindrops of the products distributed in Mexico.