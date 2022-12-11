Rome, the souvenir photo with a Roman greeting of thirteen former students of the perstigious high school of the De Merode VIPs: controversy breaks out

Thirteen former students of the prestigious high school in the capital, the St. Joseph De Merodehave well thought of doing immortalize for the souvenir photo while they did the Roman salute in front of the school. The news is reported by La Repubblica, the fact dates back to last December 8th. Members of the group quickly circulated the photo sparking many controversies.

The Lyceum San Giuseppe De Merode on the occasion of the feast of the Immaculate Conception, every year it opens its doors to its former students for morning mass. The boys first gather inside the institute and then move towards Piazza di Spagna, to attend the veneration of the Pope for the Madonna of the Immaculate Conception.

The thirteen former students therefore, before attending the ceremony with Pope Francis, made this ignoble gesture, hence the head teacher Alessandro Cacciotti Yes is dissociated harshly: “The St Giuseppe De Merode indignantly condemns the photo of the boys, who are no longer his pupils, made in front of his building and completely dissociates himself from the fascist ideology. The Institute is the ‘House of Life’ and one of its directors has inscribed his name among the ‘Righteous of the Nations’. We distrust the authors so that remove the photowe reserve the right to pursue any legal action”.

During the Second World War, the then director of De Merode, Sigismondo Ugo Barbano, saved 40 Jews persecuted by the Nazis. In short, it is an institution that has stood out against anti-Semitism over the years. This is why the gesture, linked to Nazi and fascist ideology, is making even more noise.

Subscribe to the newsletter

