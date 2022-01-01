Maitland-Niles the preferred name, Almamy Touré of Eintracht the alternative. Despite the slightly different roles – the first outermost in midfield, the second most full-back – these are the names for the Roma right wing on which Tiago Pinto is focusing. Net of other profiles evaluated, but not yet revealed, the Giallorossi gm wants to bring the English Arsenal with whom he has had an agreement for days to Trigoria. However, it is not easy (and the Xhaka affair teaches us) to find the square of the circle with the Gunners: they ask for a redemption obligation of 15 million, Roma a right to 10.

ALTERNATIVE

–

If the white smoke does not arrive in a few days, because Roma need a lateral to not let Karsdorp play all the games again, here the Touré track would take off, 26 years to be accomplished in April, born in Mali but with French passport. He has not played much in the Bundesliga, but he can be taken at lower figures than in Maitland: he has never exceeded 20 appearances in the German league, he can get on loan with the right to redeem for a figure of around 7 million. A low cost and low profile deal, perhaps simpler than Maitland-Niles which, however, continues to be the first name on Pinto’s list.