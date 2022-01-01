The malfunction has been resolved, according to the message at the beginning of the evening. A spokesperson said the outage was related to an IT problem. “That has now been resolved and everything is working again.”

Since the end of the afternoon, customers of the bank have reported on Twitter that they are unable to log in to the app and cannot use internet banking. Payment via IDEAL was also not possible. On the website allestoringen.nl you could see how the number of reports of the malfunction skyrocketed from about 4.50 pm. Not being able to log in was pointed out from all over the country.

‘At the moment there is indeed a known malfunction at Rabobank,’ tweeted Thuisbezorgd. Many people found out about the outage when they wanted to complete an order on the delivery platform.

Yesterday, ING was still dealing with a malfunction. The problems started around 6 p.m. and lasted until about 8:30 p.m. A bank spokeswoman said the outage was caused by a change in the internal network, which led to unexpected problems. For example, customers were unable to check their balance during the outage. Payments were received.

