The key week for the yellow and red market opens with the double blow on the Rome-Paris axis. GM Tiago Pinto managed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Leandro Paredes, last season on loan to Juve, and Renato Sanches, two precious pieces chosen to complete the Giallorossi midfield after the farewell of Matic and the club’s choice not to buy Wijnaldum. Both operations can be considered closed, today 15 August, around noon, the two midfielders will land at Ciampino with a private flight and will reach the capital to carry out medical tests and sign their respective contracts.

Roma’s choice to focus on Paredes stems from the need to “react” to Matic’s sudden decision to abandon the Giallorossi ship, enticed by the rich offer from Rennes. The Argentine will sign a two-year contract which could be transformed into a three-year one, should the world champion play at least 50% of the matches in the 2024/25 season. In the event of a future resale, PSG will be entitled to 30% of the amount collected by Roma. A different formula instead for Sanches who arrives on loan with a conditional redemption obligation on the achievement of certain objectives (the redemption should be around 12 million). The Portuguese represents the missing piece that – since Mourinho’s arrival at Trigoria – the Giallorossi club has always tried to insert to complete the squad. Now that the white smoke with PSG has been reached, the Portuguese’s new adventure under the guidance of Special One is finally about to begin.