Halfway through the second half, the coach put in a small revolution by moving to a more compact 3-5-2: “No players came in to kill the game, but to manage it”

At a certain point yesterday Mourinho realized that it was not an air of goleade, rather it was only necessary to bring home the result. “In these cases, usually things either go wrong or you suffer,” he said after the game. Yes, because when you waste too much the joke is always there, around the corner. And instead Roma practically never suffered, if not those first ten minutes of the second half where Salernitana tried to increase the revs, especially putting more ardor and competitive spirit into it, but without ever creating real dangers for Rui Patricio. And the credit goes to Mourinho, who from the bench changed things in the running, putting a more solid Roma in the moment of fatigue and with greater defensive balance when there was to be defended. See also A-1 female, Rome and Bergamo victories for salvation

The choices – In fact, halfway through the second half, the Roma coach changed everything a bit, to manage the result and bring home the game. “Those who entered were not players to kill the game, but to manage it”, said Josè at the end of the match. And it went exactly like this, with Matic first and Wijnaldum then to reinforce the midfield dam and to give experience and personality to play every ball at its best. Mou decided to freeze the game and did it with the men on the bench, even moving to a more compact 3-5-2. That they are two who together have won 15 titles (9 the Dutch, six the Serbian) and have 277 international matches behind them (151 Gini, 126 Nemanja) is clearly no coincidence. Mou needed people who knew what to do in any kind of situation that arose on the pitch in that final match. See also Colorado spoils the match point, Tampa Bay reopens the games

Super Bryan – The two thus led Roma into port, together with a Bryan Cristante who not only had the merit of scoring the decisive goal, but also of playing a game of character and depth in the middle of the field. And the numbers are there to prove it, given that the blue midfielder in the end was the one who played the most balls of all (74), placed the most tackles (5) and recovered the most balls of all (10). In short, if Mou’s choices in the race were decisive, the initial ones were the same. And the fact that Cristante won the ballot with a loyal Mou like Matic is indicative of how much the Portuguese trusts the blue midfielder. That every year seems to have to start from the rear and instead in the end is always the one who plays most of all (as in 2018/19 and 2020/21) or so. Because then the games are won with the changes and the choices during the game, but also with the players who go inside from the beginning. And yesterday Mou won it like this, guessing the initial choices and those in the running, in fact. See also Mou stings again: "Milan wanted me three years ago, I'm glad I said no"

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 13:36)

