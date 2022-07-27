Paulo Dybala’s debut, far from the cameras and the eyes of the curious. Roma played a friendly behind closed doors this afternoon in Trigoria against Ascoli and a 1-0 defeat came, with a goal in the 67th minute of Botteghin on the development of a corner kicked by Falasco. Mourinho and his staff, however, were especially interested in seeing the physical condition of Dybala, deployed in the first half in a formation without many owners and absolutely experimental: 3-4-1-2, with Svilar in goal, Mancini, Kumbulla and Vina in defense, on the wings Celik and Spinazzola, in the middle Matic and Bove and in attack Volpato behind El Shaarawy and Dybala.