The Argentine on the pitch in the closed-door match played in Trigoria and decided by the Botteghin network. Tomorrow the departure for Israel for the match against Tottenham which will give clearer indications
Paulo Dybala’s debut, far from the cameras and the eyes of the curious. Roma played a friendly behind closed doors this afternoon in Trigoria against Ascoli and a 1-0 defeat came, with a goal in the 67th minute of Botteghin on the development of a corner kicked by Falasco. Mourinho and his staff, however, were especially interested in seeing the physical condition of Dybala, deployed in the first half in a formation without many owners and absolutely experimental: 3-4-1-2, with Svilar in goal, Mancini, Kumbulla and Vina in defense, on the wings Celik and Spinazzola, in the middle Matic and Bove and in attack Volpato behind El Shaarawy and Dybala.
TOMORROW IN ISRAEL
–
No other indication why Mourinho wanted this: from what filters Rome it appeared a bit packed because at the moment the staff is loading a lot from a physical point of view and tomorrow, then, there will be the departure for Israel where Saturday, in Haifa, a friendly against Tottenham is scheduled. There there will be fewer experiments and more intensity and it will be understood, given that there will be live TV, the condition of Dybala and his companions.
July 27 – 20:24
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Rome #beaten #Ascoli #Mou #eyes #Dybala
Leave a Reply