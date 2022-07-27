In 2022 Lamborghini is celebrating its V12, ie the 12-cylinder engine which for almost 60 years of history has equipped the most iconic models of the Sant’Agata Bolognese house. An engine that in its final evolution as a “pure” thermal engine will be discontinued when the last Aventador Ultimae is produced at the end of 2022. Was this just the engine of supercars? Absolutely no: in his career he was also aboard the LM 002the first ultra-high-performance off-road vehicle produced in series, 300 units between 1986 and 1993, in full Chrysler era.

During the “Countach years” the management became convinced that the market for an off-road car would be ideal for Lamborghini, but with a product with luxury finishes and great performance. The LM 002 uses the mechanics of the Countach, in the 5.2-liter version with a reduced power of 20 horsepower, in order to use less refined fuel without experiencing problems, and also turned 180 ° and moved to the front longitudinal position. The four-wheel drive transmission is then added, complete with center differential lock and reduced gears. As on the Countach, a tubular frame remains, never seen before on an off-road vehicle, usually used only and exclusively on racing cars or the most refined sports cars.

The result is a very special car, capable of cruising on the motorway at medium speeds like a sports berlinetta and tackling extremely demanding off-road routes given the great height from the ground. The LM 002 is, in fact, the pioneer car for the sports SUV market and she is the mother, at least spiritual, of today’s Lamborghini Urus. It will be produced, in almost equivalent numbers, first with carburetors and then with injection, easily recognizable from each other due to the different “hump” on the bonnet, much more pronounced on the carburettor models.

An example of LM 002 was equipped with the 7.2-liter V12 engine for 700 hp, usually used on off-shore boats, while another was prepared, under the guidance of the technical consultant Sandro Munari, former Rally world champion, for disputing and endurance races in the desert. There are many anecdotes related to the LM 002, including the ability to tow a Leopard tank. It is commonly nicknamed “Rambo Lambo” due to its muscular appearance and because a specimen, at the time, had been owned by the American actor Sylvester Stallone.