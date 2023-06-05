Prigozhin revealed in a post on Telegram that the Ukrainian forces are part of the town of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin urged commanders in the Russian military, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, to come to the front lines.

He added, “Come on, you can do it!”

For his part, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Sersky, said on Monday that his elements were continuing to “advance” near the city.

He added that the Ukrainian forces succeeded in destroying a Russian site there.

What happened in Bakhmut?