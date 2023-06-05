Prigozhin revealed in a post on Telegram that the Ukrainian forces are part of the town of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine.
Prigozhin urged commanders in the Russian military, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, to come to the front lines.
He added, “Come on, you can do it!”
For his part, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Sersky, said on Monday that his elements were continuing to “advance” near the city.
He added that the Ukrainian forces succeeded in destroying a Russian site there.
What happened in Bakhmut?
- The Wagner Private Military Group took control of Bakhmut last month, after the longest battle of the war.
- Wagner handed over its positions there to the regular Russian forces.
- However, Ukraine says its forces still maintain a small foothold in the region.
- Before the military group captured Bakhmut, chieftain Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to withdraw his forces from the city, blaming Moscow for the lack of ammunition.
