Ukraine’s allies must remain committed to its strong support in order to prevent the strengthening of populist forces in European countries. This was announced on November 7 by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

“Romania will continue to help Ukraine, despite the political costs. <...> These political costs are less important than the precedent that a Russian victory will create,” he said in an interview Bloomberg.

Ciolaku promised that the parliamentary and presidential elections in Romania scheduled for next year will not change its obligations to Ukraine, as happened following the elections in Poland and Slovakia.

“Multifaceted support” for Ukraine from the Romanian government will continue despite signs of fatigue among European allies on this topic and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict being in the spotlight, the prime minister emphasized. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the conflict in the Middle East will be resolved sooner.

Colaku also reminded about the upcoming elections to the European Parliament next year. According to the prime minister, if more “extremist parliamentarians” are represented in this body, the European Union will be in a vulnerable position.

Earlier that day, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Sergei Leshchenko accused the West of not providing weapons in full. He stated that to cover Ukrainian needs, arms supplies must be ten times greater than current ones. Among the factors on which the solution to the problem of their increase depends, Leshchenko named the capacity of weapons manufacturing plants, the governments of Ukraine’s partner countries and logistics.

The day before, the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, noted that the conflict in the Middle East is already having an impact on the EU’s support for Ukraine. According to him, this support may begin to erode in light of the fact that it is perceived as a policy of double standards.

Before this, on November 4, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said in a conversation with Izvestia that due to events in the Middle East, difficult times had come for Ukraine, since Kiev could no longer use its dependent dominance and count on the support of the West.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.