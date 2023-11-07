Sony has also confirmed for Italy the promotion on the PS5 Standard bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at the inviting price of 499.99 euros.
Sony has announced a special promotion for the bundle with PS5 Standard with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3which will be available in Italy to the inviting party price of 499.99 euros for a limited period of time, with one discount equal to 120 euros.
In fact, the standard price of the bundle is 619.99 eurostherefore the offer is very inviting for anyone who has yet to purchase a current generation console and in particular for fans of Activision Blizzard’s shooter series.
Promotion dates and details
The PS5 Standard bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available at a discount at participating retailers, including Amazon.itcome on direct.playstation.comthe official Sony PlayStation store.
If you are interested, we advise you to take advantage of it while you still have time: the promotion will in fact be valid exclusively between 10 and 23 November 2023with the bundle available for pre-order now.
We specify that the console inside the bundle is the PS5 Standard, i.e. equipped with a blu-ray player, in the “original” version. So this is not the new “Slim” modelcharacterized by smaller weight and dimensions, which will arrive in stores in the coming weeks.
In addition to the console, inside the package you will find a download code digital version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3and the standard equipment represented by a DualSense controller, the HDMI cable, the power cable, a USB-C cable to charge the controller and the base to position the console vertically or horizontally.
#PS5 #bundle #COD #Modern #Warfare #discounted #Italy #dates #details #offer