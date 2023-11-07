Sony has announced a special promotion for the bundle with PS5 Standard with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3which will be available in Italy to the inviting party price of 499.99 euros for a limited period of time, with one discount equal to 120 euros.

In fact, the standard price of the bundle is 619.99 eurostherefore the offer is very inviting for anyone who has yet to purchase a current generation console and in particular for fans of Activision Blizzard’s shooter series.