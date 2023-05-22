Motorsport stars sing for Emilia-Romagna

Imola should have been the venue for a spectacular Grand Prix, but the tragedy of the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna canceled the race weekend. The populations most affected have shown heart and desire to start again. And they do it through song too. Saturday 5 August, right at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari will be held My Romagnaa charity maxi-concert that will bring together great artists, motorsport champions and stars of the show.

The initiative comes from the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini, from the Imola district and from the city of Bologna. Numerous artists have already joined, including Laura Pausini.

Letter from Mayors

“A catastrophe of unimaginable dimensions it severely hit Romagna and part of the Municipalities of the metropolitan city of Bologna. The floods and landslides have caused victims and economic and social damage especially in the agricultural sector, they are forcing thousands of people to abandon their homes, they have destroyed towns, they have forever changed the shape of vast territories. The situation is still very difficult and will be for a long timeThus begins the letter announcing the charity concert, written by the mayors and presidents of the Provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini, the New District of Imolese and the Metropolitan City of Bologna. “But that’s not why we gave up. By reinforcing the collaboration, almost holding hands, we are trying, beyond the administrative boundaries of the individual municipalities, to help all the populations, who have shown solidarity, cohesion, tenacity and resilience, in the name of a spirit that is typical of our land . From the next few weeks we want to look forward, to the future of this territory and we want to do it by promoting a great solidarity event. Solicited in this by the many artists, event organizers and personalities from the world of music and motoring, and beyond, who ask us how they can help the affected populations. After rightly saying no to the F1 Grand Prix that should have been held on 21 May at the Imola racetrack, to allow every effort, every energy to be concentrated on the emergency, today, always in a team game that involves everyone territories overwhelmed by water and destroyed by landslides, we want to promote an event that is an opportunity to overcome obstacles and fears and that can represent a concrete sign of restart and get up all together“.

“Today we launch our appeal in respect of those who are still struggling to free their homes and businesses from the mud, and to secure the many landslide areas, to build a bridge of concrete solidarity and hope towards a future return to normalcy right now.“, continues the letter. “In this context, we share a title, a date and a place for this event: Music Valley – Romagna Mia, Live Charity Concert, scheduled for 5 August 2023 at the ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ International Circuit in Imola, as part of the anniversary of his 70 years. The hope is that the great artists, event organizers and motoring champions of our region and beyond, and all those who love Romagna in the world, welcome our call for solidarity and join us in bringing this great event to life. All together, therefore, to testify that behind every difficulty, however great it may be, the desire to be reborn is stronger and wins. And thanks above all to those who have been busy in these days and in these hours and are engaged in the rescue and assistance machine“.