All eyes are on CD Projectas the team currently has a number of projects in the works. Cyberpunk 2077 will soon receive its first and only DLC, viz Phantom Libertyand also are provided a cooperative game set in the universe of The Witcher it’s a remake of the first chapter of the franchise.

Staying within The Witcher universe, the team also revealed last year that the series will be expanding further with a new chapter. On this last project there are very few details except the working title, that is Project Polaris is that it won’t be The Witcher 4.

During a meeting dedicated to the progress of Project Polaris, however, the CEO of CD Projekt Adam Kiciński talking about the title in question he called it The Witcher 4:

We want to release three big Witcher games within six years, starting with the release of Polaris, which is The Witcher 4.

However, it should be emphasized that this is not an official confirmation from CD Projekt that Project Polaris is really The Witcher 4. Kiciński probably used this title to make the concept clearer during the financial meeting. Indeed, CD Projekt sent an email to clarify the situation the content of which reads as follows:

This was actually a slip. Project Polaris will be the first game in a new The Witcher saga. The saga will consist of three games.

At this point we just have to wait for official news from CD Projekt before being able to definitively clarify what this Project Polaris really represents for the universe of The Witcher in the videogame field.