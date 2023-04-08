The Giallorossi unlock the game immediately with Joya from the penalty spot after Schuurs’ hands. Then they risk little or nothing and overtake the Milanese in the standings

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Mourinho finds in the Easter egg three very heavy points on the always difficult Toro field. A penalty from Dybala gives wings to the Giallorossi, who landed this evening in third place in the standings, after having overtaken Inter and Milan. Roma brought home the maximum with minimum effort, finding the three-point goal in the only shot on goal of their ninety minutes. It was a game lacking in emotion: the only shot in Toro’s goal, at the start of the second half, was on a header by Miranchuk which was neutralized by Rui Patricio.

the mask — A chain of errors in the defensive department suddenly transfers Easter Saturday on an inclined plane for Toro. After eight minutes, Paulo Dybala pushes Roma forward, makes the Mask gesture under the grenade curve, and when the challenge has just begun he blows up the tactical plan prepared by Juric. The match at the Olimpico starts uphill for Toro: the penalty kick comes from a double mistake by the granata defenders. The first is from Buongiorno who miscalibrates an easy pass, intercepted by Zalewski. The descent of Mourinho’s winger opens the grenade rearguard in two, then on the blow of the young winger Schuurs repels with open arms, perhaps hitting the ball with both hands. From the penalty spot, Dybala does not fail with a comfortable central ditch that deceives Milinkovic: it is his eleventh goal in the league. See also From the show in the Champions League to the craziest league: that's why A is second only to the Premier

without pressure — Dybala’s penalty is the only shot on target in a first half that passes without further emotion. The level of play of the two teams is struggling to grow: Roma give more of the feeling of taking care of covering themselves to defend the advantage, in Toro you don’t see the usual high pressure to which Juric’s game is accustomed. The grenades try more with individual initiatives, with a good verve from Radonjic that lights up intermittently, and some shots from distance (Rodriguez, Ricci and Gravillon), but without ever framing Rui Patricio’s goal. Roma mind to the point, every now and then starts on the break taking advantage of Gineitis’s indecisions and muzzles the inactive Sanabria-Miranchuk. Andrea Belotti is the ex on duty, Mourinho leaves him on the bench. “We can’t insult you because they don’t let you play”, is the banner dedicated to him by the Curva dei Toro fans. It is then severely contested. See also Real Madrid reaches a total agreement for Rüdiger

rui patricio’s big hand — During the break, Juric sat alone on the bench for many minutes to reflect. When the second half restarts, Toro immediately puts in a bit more grit. In the fourth minute, the only opportunity for the grenade arrived: a cross from Rodriguez from the left, a header from Miranchuk on which Rui Patricio’s big hand arrived to remove him from the top corner. Toro abandons the slow pace of the first half, raises the engine revs and finds new energy with Pellegri and Vlasic entering the hour of play. The outline of Roma, on the other hand, does not change: check the advantage, look for the incursions in the restart and try to trigger Pellegrini who took over twenty minutes from the end. The Giallorossi wall is solid, however, and the grenades don’t break through. In the end it is only Mourinho who smiles.

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 8:30 pm)

See also When does Boca play again for the Professional League and Copa Libertadores © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Roma #defeat #Toro #penalty #Dybala #Mou #ahead #Milan #Inter