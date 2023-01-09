Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported that in 2022 the brand sold 6,021 cars in almost 50 countries around the world. This is the first case in the 118-year history of the brand, reported Jan. 9 press office manufacturer.

“For the first time in the company’s 118-year history, sales exceeded six thousand vehicles in a single period of 12 months,” the white paper said. In 2022, Rolls-Royce achieved sales growth in almost all regions, with especially strong annual growth observed in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe, the brand’s press service explained.

The Middle East was also noted by the brand as the leading region for bespoke vehicles with many unique options.

Representatives of the company believe that interest in the cars of the brand was strengthened by the announcement of the release of the Rolls-Royce Specter, the world’s first ultra-luxury electric supercoupe. The first deliveries to customers will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the brand will switch to fully electric models by the end of 2030.

On December 23, the expert council of the Russian Polytechnic Museum awarded the Rolls-Royce Silverghost on caterpillar tracks the status of a “Monument of Science and Technology of Russia”. The car is on display at the Gorki Leninskiye Museum-Reserve. The chassis and engine of the unique car were made by Rolls-Royce in 1922. According to experts, today this car is the only Rolls-Royce Silverghost car in the world, which is equipped with a caterpillar mechanism designed by Adolf Kegress.