“I have nothing to do with it”. This can be summarized as the tweets that Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, published from the United States while his supporters at home were storming Congress, the Supreme Court and the seat of the presidency. “Peaceful demonstrations, according to the law, are part of democracy. Instead, the looting and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are illegal”, wrote Bolsonaro, denying his responsibility for the assault on institutions. More than seven hours after the attack on public buildings, which took place in the late Italian evening of 8 January, the former Brazilian president assured that during his mandate he “always” respected the Constitution, “respecting and defending the laws , democracy, transparency and sacred liberty”. “Furthermore – he added – I repudiate the accusations, without proof, that the current head of the Brazilian executive has attributed to me”.

Similarly, Bolsonaro compared the events that took place yesterday, which he described as “depredations and invasions” with the demonstrations called by the left”, stating that they “escape the laws”, since “peaceful and legal demonstrations are part of democracy”.

Bolsonaro is not in Brazil. As the New York Times writes, he is in Orlando, Florida, in a house that he rented from a martial arts professional near the Walt Disney World Resort. Bolsonaro left Brazil in late December, before the swearing-in of the new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. As planned, Bolsonaro would have liked to stay in the Orlando house for at least a month. It now remains to be seen whether the assault on the government buildings in Brasilia by his supporters will make him change his plans.