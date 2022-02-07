Ireen Wüst will compete against Ivanie Blondin during her very last Olympic performance in the 1500 meters today. The 35-year-old Dutch and the 31-year-old Canadian are classified in the twelfth of a total of fifteen rides.
Wüst won the 1500 meters at the 2010 and 2018 Games. In 2006 and 2014, she secured Olympic gold in the 3000 meters. With a win in the team pursuit in Sochi (2014), the Brabant player is currently on five Olympic titles. Later in Beijing, Wüst will also participate in the 1000 meters and the team pursuit.
Antoinette de Jong and Marijke Groenewoud are the other Orange participants in the 1500 meters. De Jong, who disappointed on Saturday with eighth place in the 3 kilometers, skates in the eleventh stage against Kazakh Nadezhda Morozova. Groenewoud is placed in the ninth pair with the Chinese rider Qi Yin.
The 1500 meters for women starts at 09.30 Dutch time in the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. TeamNL has won two medals in long track speed skating at these Games. Irene Schouten won the 3000 meters for women and Patrick Roest finished second in the 5 kilometers for men.
Route schedule 1500 meters
1. Ellia Smeding – Yu Ting Huang
2. Sandrine Bag – Magdalena Czyszczon
3. Sophie Karoline Haugen – Michelle Uhrig
4. Elena Sokhryakova – Ekaterina Sloeva
5. Mia Kilburg – Maryna Zuyeva
6. Maddison Pearman – Ahenaer Adaka
7. Evgeniia Lalenkova – Yekaterina Aidova
8. Nikola Zdrahalova – Natalia Czerwonka
Mopping break
9. Marijke Groenewoud – Qi Yin
10. Mei Han – Nana Takagi
11. Antoinette de Jong – Nadezhda Morozova
12. Ireen Wusto – Ivanie Blondin
13. Ayano Sato – Francesca Lollobrigida
14. Brittany Bowe – Ragne Wiklund
15. Elizaveta Golubeva – Miho Takagi
