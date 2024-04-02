RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Atari acquired the game from Frontier, the series is completely theirs

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 it is no longer from Frontier Development but from Atari . The historic company has in fact announced that it has acquired it completely. So all versions of the game, PC, Mac iOS and Nintendo Switch, are now his. As such, Atari currently owns the entire RollerCoaster Tycoon series, of which it is the sole publisher.

A unique house

The RollerCoaster Tycoon series now has a unique home, time to celebrate

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rollercoaster Tycoon with Chris Sawyer (the original author Ed.), I am truly pleased to be able to add this important title to the rest of the franchise”, said Wade Rosen, President and CEO of Atari. “This will create new opportunities for Atari as we continue the great work done by Frontier and bring benefits to Rollercoaster Tycoon fans.”

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 is a title by great success. It was launched in 2004, becoming the best-selling PC game on Amazon.com during its launch period and one of the five best-selling PC titles in 2004 and 2005. The critical response was also excellent, with an average score of 81 on Metacritic.

The titles in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series currently owned by Atari are: Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Rollercoaster Tycoon Deluxe, Rollercoaster Tycoon Joyride, Rollercoaster Tycoon World, Rollercoaster Tycoon Puzzle and Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch. Of course, mobile versions are also included.

The official statement reminds us that: “Atari operates the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise under a long-term licensing agreement with the franchise's creator, Chris Sawyer. Under the agreement, Atari will seek to develop new titles, expand distribution digital and physical and explore brand collaborations as part of a long-term plan to take the franchise to new heights.”