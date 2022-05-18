Ubisoft has permanently removed the veils a Roller Champions, his new free-to-play centered around a 3Vs3 and roller skates. For the occasion, a new trailer was also released that you can find at the bottom of the news.

“In Roller Champions, you will compete in two teams of three players and you must be the first to reach five points by throwing the ball into the goal. But there is much more: the more laps you make around the elliptical arena, the more points you get, if your team maintains possession. Run along the walls of the arena, tackle opponents, work with your team to beat opponents and skate to glory.”

“By winning the races and climbing the rankings, the doors of new and renowned stadiums and leagues will open, up to the Elite Champions league. During the journey, you will have the opportunity to attract new fans, discover new maps, compete in timed mode and customize your champion. In addition to the many unlockables, exclusive cosmetic rewards can be obtained each season through the Roller Pass.”

“Roller Champions can be played alone with players of your level, thanks to the matchmaking system, or with friends. To continue your climb to glory, on the same profile and wherever you are, you can take advantage of the cross-progression function on all platforms. Thanks to the skatepark, which functions as a social hub, players can meet and practice, or simply have fun together through some mini-games.”

Roller Champions will therefore arrive on May 25, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and in backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Later, it will also be available on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.