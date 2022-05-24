Rafa will play in the central session of Philippe Chatrier, Nole will be on Suzanne Lenglen and Carlos on Simonne Mathieu. The two Italians in the evening

Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz on three different fields. And then Zverev, Sakkari, Raducanu, Auger-Aliassime and two Italians in the evening, Fognini and Trevisan: a great day of tennis on Wednesday at Roland Garros. In Paris we start with the second round matches, for the upper part of the men and the lower part of the women: all the matches are visible on Discovery + and Eurosport, with the best matches of the tournament in 4K on TimVision.

The Central – Of the big three, it is Nadal who takes the central. It could not be otherwise, Philippe-Chatrier is Rafa’s home and will be dressed up for the match of the 21-time Grand Slam champion: the Majorcan will play in the evening session, complete with lights and accompanying videos at the entrance, against the Corentin Moutet, who in the first round won by comeback against Stan Wawrinka. Nadal’s match will conclude a rich program on the central Roland Garros: starting from 12 it will be Kerber’s turn against Jacquemot, Zverev – seeded number 3 – against Baez and Bencic against Andreescu. See also Roland Garros: Italians, big, prize money and where to see it. All about the Paris Slam

Nole and Alcaraz – The day on Suzanne Lenglen will be inaugurated by the match between Raducanu – seeded number 12 and in the second round after winning a comeback against the very young Niskova – and Sasnovich. Then Sakkari against Muguruza before two men’s matches: Djokovic will face Molcan, before the match between Korda and Gasquet. Alcaraz, like Nole, will also be on the pitch in the third match of the day, but on Simonne Mathieu: the number 6 seed will play against compatriot Ramos-Vinolas. Opening the program will be Isner and Barrere, then Gauff and Van Uytvanck. The fourth match on the Mathieu will have as protagonist Diane Parry, who in the first round beat the reigning champion Krejcikova: the Frenchwoman will face Osorio.

Italians – Among the challenges scheduled on the other fields, obviously those of Fognini and Trevisan stand out. Fabio will face Van de Zandschulp – seeded number 26 – in the fourth match on field 6, after the match between Layla Fernandez and Siniakova; Martina will close the program of camp 13. Both, therefore, will be busy in the evening and in all likelihood will play at the same time. Attention also to Auger-Aliassime, whose match against Ugo Carabelli will inaugurate the day on field 7. See also Rafael Nadal: the gladiator who is not defeated by his own body

