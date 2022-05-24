We go back to talking about the cost of toll And motorway concessions for the highway A24 (Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo) and A25 (Torano-Pescara): the Toto Group who communicated the will to start the procedures for the withdrawal and the early termination of the concession through which it currently manages the motorway sections between Lazio and Abruzzo with the subsidiary Route of the Parks. Because? Let’s try to understand this by analyzing recent events.

Cost of tolls for the 24-A25 Rome L’Aquila motorway, free of charge

The cost of tolls for transits on the A24 and A25 it is very high, on average much higher than other motorway sections. For this reason, the mayors of the towns of Lazio and Abruzzo have mobilized several times to reset the increases, succeeding in part. Now there is also Brothers of Italy which has obtained the approval of the House of Representatives of an agenda to request theexemption for citizens of Abruzzo and Lazio of the toll on the A24 and A25. Free tolls for all residents, a difficult proposal to implement as expressed by Velia Nazzarro, mayor of Carsoli and spokesperson for the 113 municipalities exempt from tolls, a blow to the Toto, holders of the concession.

Dear A24 A25 motorway tolls, no increases

The mayors of the neighboring towns on the Lazio and Abruzzo stretches of the A24 and A25 have been engaged for 4 years in the fight against expensive tolls and have obtained the freeze on increases until 31 December 2022an increase that should have been from 1 January 2022 34.75%.

Just to give an example, the cost of the toll for the 117 km stretch from Rome East to L’AQUILA EST with a car, class A vehicle is now at the time of writing € 12.30 that would have been with the increases of 16.57€. I calculate the tolls on the A24-A25.

If the request for free tolls for residents of Lazio and Abruzzo passes, it will be positive for the community but the concession holders will be less satisfied.

Highway A24 A25 expensive and not very profitable

With the freezing of tolls, plus the increase in maintenance costs, the Toto company has seen the profit margin drop significantly. It is said that they have accrued a credit against the Ministry of Infrastructure beyond 300 million and it is estimated to reach 430 million at the end of the year.

Tolls node, with 113 municipalities that could benefit from the exemption

Therefore, the management of Strada dei Parchi has proved to be not economically convenient. The approval of the Toto also certainly contributed to the decision House of Representatives of the agenda for theexemption for citizens of Abruzzo and Lazio of the toll of the Strada dei Parchi, after protests relating to the continuous increases in recent years and in view of the important increases planned for 2023.

Highway A24 A25 Strada dei Parchi, withdrawal from the concession

The Toto Group has announced that it has started the procedure of withdrawal And request for termination of the concession of the A24 (Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo) and A25 (Torano-Pescara) motorways.

The motivation, as explained by the Sole 24 Ore it is purely economic, and came after the rejection (by the Cipess) of the Economic and financial plan (Pef) to make the 280 kilometers of motorway safe from risk earthquakes and adapt the infrastructure to the new European and national regulations.

Strada dei Parchi A24 and A25 the viaduct located at Pietrasecca in Abruzzo

Toto, through the subsidiary Strada dei Parchi, in the letter to the Ministry also asked for a compensation to the State of 2.4 billion for the early termination of the contract, as envisaged by the concession whose natural expiry date is set at 2030. This compensation is the sum of various items, including non-remuneration of investments, non-tariff increases, lost revenue until 2030 and more.

Withdrawal of the A24 A25 Rome L’Aquila motorway concession

The sensational decision of the Toto Group, feared several times in recent months, came after the rejection (by the Cipess) of yet another Economic and Financial Plan (Pef) – this time unilaterally prepared by the commissioner ad acta Sergio Fiorentino – that is the tool to make the 280 kilometers of motorway safe from the risk of earthquakes and to adapt the infrastructure, which connects the Tyrrhenian to the Adriatic, to the new European and national regulations.

Strada dei Parchi withdraws from the concessions for the A24 and A25 motorways

The Toto Group has not released any comments but as assumed by the Sole 24 Ore the decision came after the Parks Society it reputed not very convenient to manage the motorway sections between Abruzzo and Lazio for their own business, especially after it had been imposed on the national authorities Benetton to leave Aspi, the idea of renationalise the motorway infrastructureseven at the cost of changing the rules in the running.

Securing the Strada dei Parchi A24-A25 Roma L’Aquila

Also more than ten years after the terrible earthquake of L’Aquila and for 10 years since the law was approved (the number 228/2012) which imposes obligations and criteria for the antisystemic safety of highways. In this time frame the problem has not yet been resolved and according to the Toto Group few resources had to come from the new Economic and Financial Plan (Pef)

Strada dei Parchi became the concessionaire in 2000 winning a European tender. The Economic and Financial Plan (Pef) of the Toto Group thanks to which the concession was awarded expired in 2013. Since then, several governments and many ministers have followed one another, the Council of State has even commissioned the Ministry of Infrastructure, but so far the new Pef has not been approved and the structural interventions were not carried out.

Bridge maintenance on the A24 A25

The motorway infrastructure must be modernized and made safe. In fact, according to what was decided by the other extraordinary Commissioner Maurizio Gentile (on the A24-A25 there are three!), These interventions would require 6.5 billion in investments, of which 5.1 to be spent immediately. The latest Pef proposal made by Sdp (June 2021) provided for the contribution in self-financing by Strada dei Parchi di 2.1 billion and tariff increases just above inflation, but it hasn’t even been discussed.

