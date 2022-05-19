reviewSometimes you can sense that a movie is based on a book, even if you’re not familiar with the source material or you don’t even know that it was based on a novel. For example, there is a lot of symbolism. Or atmosphere is clearly subordinate to the dialogues. The medium of film is, of course, at its core a visual medium.

The saint of the impossibleto the book week gift Saint Antonio from 1998 by Arnon Grunberg, is full of outspoken written language. Then a prestigious slice of literature suddenly takes on something clumsy. It also ensures that this mainly New York City but Swiss production (in the English language) is unable to deliver a real emotional blow. Fortunately, the story is so captivating.



We follow the Latino twins Paul and Tito, illegally in the US under Donald Trump, who think that losing their virginity is all the misery (they live with their mother in a shabby apartment, there are money worries and the Americans hardly see them). takes away. Hope shines when they meet the beautiful Croatian girl Kristin, also an immigrant. But the teens are unaware of her inner demons and tragedy looms. What they do have in common: the American dream is and remains a mirage.

A clever idea is to mix things up with time here and there, so that a lasting tension is created. We already know that something is going wrong, but what and how exactly? Less successful, besides the explanatory dialogues (‘Love makes you do stupid things’) and some flashy metaphors (something with a llama, which will certainly land in book form), are some of the acting performances. It’s almost amateurish at times. The saint of the impossible deserved a better film and you can also draw that conclusion without having read Grunberg (can still be seen in a minuscule supporting role).

