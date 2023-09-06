The Colombian delegation achieved its first medals in the Weightlifting World Cup, which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, With the performance of rohelys galvis in the 55 kilos.

The weightlifter from Antioquia achieved the silver medal in the snatch, by lifting the crowbar with 90 kilos and by one she was left without first place.

close to gold

In the first lift he asked for 87 kilos, but he left blank. Then he lifted 87 and in the third he was left with 90 kilos.

The gold was held by Gen-Ling Chen, from Chinese Taipei, who lifted 91 kilos, while the bronze went to the Mexican Borrego Palaces, with 89 kilograms.

And in clean and jerk, the Colombian lifted 105 kilos in the first attempt, 109 in the second and 11 in the third for the silver medal.

The gold, again, was achieved by Chen, who lifted 112 kilos. And the bronze went to the other Colombian, Rosalba Morales, who lifted 110 kilos.

Galvis achieved 201 in the total, which gave him the silver metal in the competition, the gold went to Chen with 203 kilos and the bronze was held by Borrego, with 119 kilos.

Morales achieved 85 kilos in the snatch and 195 in the total.

