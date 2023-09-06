President nominated José Afrânio Vilela and Teodoro Santos for the vacancies destined to the Courts of Justice and TRFs

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defined this Wednesday (6.Sep.2023) the two remaining nominations for the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

Vacancies at the STJ are divided between representatives of law, the Federal and State Courts and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. They are currently empty two chairs for the State Justice and one for the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

The president had already chosen the lawyer Daniela Teixeira for the vacancy destined to OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) and now he hit the hammer on the two vacancies of Courts of Justice and TRFs (Federal Regional Courts).

Here are the profiles of the President’s nominees:

José Afranio Vilela – judge of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais. He holds a law degree from UFU (Federal University of Uberlândia);

Daniela Teixeira – Master in Criminal Law from the Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research. He was a member of the House of Representatives’ Money Laundering Law Reform Commission. She is the only woman present on the 2 lists sent to the president.

Despite having been favored in the election for the triple list, the judge of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, Carlos Vieira Von Adamek, did not receive attention from the president. He received the support of Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court)

Teodoro, despite having been approved only in the 3rd round of voting, received the support of the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, in his candidacy.

Nominations to the STJ are subject to hearings in the Senate. In vacancies for members of Courts of Justice and TRFs (Federal Regional Courts), federal judges of 2nd Instance can apply. Then, the ministers of the STJ form a triple list and send it to the President of the Republic, who chooses 1 name.

Composition

If approved in the Senate, candidates should increase female and northeastern representation on the Superior Court.

As shown by Power360the current composition of the STJ, of 30 ministers, is mostly from the Southeast region, with 15 ministers. The Northeast comes next, with 9 representatives.

The entry of Daniela Teixeira, who is from the Federal District, would also increase the representation of the Midwest region in the Court. Throughout its history, the STJ has only had 3 ministers from the region.

Considering the full composition of the Court, with 33 justices, the STJ should be composed as follows to correspond to the proportion of the Brazilian population in the regions:

Southeast – 14 ministers;

South – 4 ministers;

Northeast – 9 ministers;

Midwest – 3 ministers;

North – 3 ministers.

PT indicated 80%

Of the 30 justices acting in the Court, 24 were chosen by Lula and Dilma Rousseff (PT). If Lula’s 3 nominations are approved by the National Congress, that number grows to 27.

By the end of his term, nominations are expected to increase to 26. If no other minister decides to anticipate retirement, Lula will replace the following vacancies in his current term:

Laurita Vaz: turns 75 on 21.Oct.2023. Occupies a vacancy destined to law. Nominated by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB);

Assusete Magalhães: 18.jan.2024. It occupies a vacancy destined to federal judges of the 2nd Instance of the TRFs (Federal Regional Courts). It was nominated by Dilma Rousseff;

Antonio Saldanha Palheiro: 24.Apr.2026. Occupies vacancy destined to judges of the TJs (Courts of Justice). He was nominated by Dilma Rousseff.

the STJ was raised for the Constitution of 1988, which established the appointment of the President of the Republic to the Ministers of the Court. Since then, Brazil has had 8 presidents: Jose Sarney (MDB) (1985-1990); Fernando Collor de Mello (PRN) (1990-1992); Itamar Franco (MDB) (1992-1995); Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002); Lula (2003-2011); Dilma (2011-2016); Michel Temer (MDB) (2016-2018); and Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022). The institution of the Judiciary originates from the extinct Federal Court of Appeals, installed from the Magna Carta of 1946.