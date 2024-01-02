The Australian cyclist Rohan Dennisworld time trial champion in 2018 and 2019, was arrested this Sunday in Australia in connection with the fatal collision of his wife, also a cyclist. Melissa Hoskins.

The Police of Australia del Sur reported in a statement the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of reckless driving resulting in death, among other charges, and released him provisionally pending a court hearing on March 13.

Dramatic

The authorities indicated that on Saturday afternoon they went to a residence in the city of Adelaide, in the south of the country, following the attack of a woman.

The 32-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Melissa Hoskins and Rihan Dennis.

After the investigation, the Police, who in their statement avoided identifying those involved and did not specify the circumstances, proceeded to file charges against the man.

The public channel ABC published that the detainee is the cyclist Rohan Dennis and the deceased is his wife, with whom he married in 2018 and with whom he had two children.

