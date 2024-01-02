Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García are in the eye of the entertainment press after a particular photograph of both of them went viral. In this photograph, it is seen that the former reality boy makes a curious gesture to Bárbara Cayo's daughter, which has sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy of Miss Peru. Next, in this note, look at the image that has sparked speculation about the model's alleged sweet expectation.

Why did Alessia Rovegno pregnancy rumors break out?

Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García They celebrated the New Year 2024 on one of the beaches in Miami, United States. In the midst of this celebration, the couple was encouraged to take various photographs, one of these caused a stir, since Hugo touches his girlfriend's 'tummy' and she holds his arm.

This snapshot has generated rumors that the model is in the 'sweet wait'; However, the couple has not yet confirmed that they will become parents soon.

Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García spark rumors that they will become parents. Photo: Instagram/Hugo García

What important decision did Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García make recently?

At the end of December 2023, Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García They announced an important decision on networks. After two years of romance, the couple moved in. Through their social networks, the 'lovebirds' shared how they decorated their new home.

“When you least expect it, a new stage in your life arrives and you are building a home with your favorite person… I knew it was you”he pointed Hugo Garcia.

