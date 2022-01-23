Alphawing prepares us to face the hours of samurai and demons on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

We are not going to lie to you, we have fallen in love with this beautiful roguelite action game from the first seconds of the trailer. Samurai Bringer proposes us to make our way between hordes of samurai and demons while we learn new combat techniques to polish our style and be able to face Yamata-no-Orochi, the eight-headed serpent monster recounted in Japanese mythology.

We will face legendary warriors from the history of JapanThe japanese mythology has served to feed stories and enemies as interesting as those of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Nioh, and the new Alphawing title will introduce us to it with a game that will allow us to combine different combat techniques creating our fighting style. “You’ll be able to equip techniques like chop, push, and jump to change the way you attack.” We can also combine our equipment with combat techniques to change the way we fight, being able to access spinning batons or fireballs, as well as build combos to chain different attacks.

If we fall in combat we will not lose everythingThe game feeds on Japanese stories, facing us up to 100 warriors legendary, including Oda Nobunaga, Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura. Defeating these imposing figures will reward you with their weapons and armor, which will have different improvement effects for our character. This precious equipment will serve to give us an advantage in battle and to change our appearance.

The levels of the game are created in a way procedural, changing the locations and enemies in each adventure. This is a roguelite, so if we fall in combat we will not lose everything, being able to continue improving our weapons and combat style. We will take Susanoo, a powerful deity to face Yamata-no-Orochi while recovering his lost strength.

Samurai Bringer will come to Steam, PS4 and Nintendo Switch this spring as you have shared Gematsu, and can be played on English and Japanese.

