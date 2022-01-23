The number of fatalities from the fire at the residence in Moncada (Valencia) last Tuesday now amounts to seven after one of the ten elders who remain hospitalized died this Sunday, according to the last official report.

The deceased is an elderly woman who had been hospitalized since the fire broke out on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in this nursing home in this town of l’Horta Nord.

The fire occurred on Tuesday, January 18, after 11 p.m. and was caused by a short circuit caused by an electrical strip.

The latest information on the status of the injured, from last Friday, indicated that eight people remained hospitalized, three of them, one in the ICU, with a serious prognosis. Health has confirmed this Sunday the death of one of the wounded. As a result of the incident, a total of 17 users have been relocated to nearby centers while waiting to recondition the facilities affected by the fire. At the time of the fire, there were 81 users in the residence.

The wing and the room where the fire broke out was occupied by dependents, which made it difficult to evacuate this part of the building. The users had to be rescued one by one by the different emergency services, which carried out a human chain until the elderly were saved. Five of the residents died in the same place and two of them in hospital centers. One on Wednesday, hours after the incident, and another this Sunday.