Although the title already had Early Access, Cellar Door Games details its final release date.

Rogue Legacy has become one of those acclaimed indies by the community, so the announcement of its sequel, Rogue Legacy 2, was widely applauded by fans of its characteristic action. This game already had an Early Access available since 2020, but Cellar Door Games has decided to give us a final date to play the most polished version of his work.

Rogue Legacy 2 will be available from April 28Mark the day on the agenda, on the calendar or wherever, but know that Rogue Legacy 2 will be officially released next 28th of April. Therefore, at the end of the month we will have the opportunity to enter an adventure that will continue with all attributes featured in the first game.

How could it be otherwise, Cellar Door Games wanted to give this announcement along with a trailer published by IGN that you can see at the beginning of this news. And we are not talking about just any video, but the development team has taken the essence of its own title and has transformed it into a nice animation that has no waste.

As we have already said, Cellar Door Games won’t keep us waiting long to play the sequel to the indie game that hooked a large number of players. In 3DJuegos we have also fallen in love with the first Rogue Legacy, and in its analysis you can see the reasons why we not only had fun, but also learned that dying in video games can be entertaining.

