“Finally we depart from the FDA showing common sense and practicality”. Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), thus welcomes the indications issued yesterday by the European Medicines Agency Ema and the ECDC, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, regarding a fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine to mRna. Not a green light for all over 50s like the one given by the American regulatory body, but an ok only after the age of 80, based on the context and individual risk. “We accept these recommendations in an intelligent way”, is the expert’s invitation: “Anyone who wants – explains Adnkronos Health – has a second booster from 80 years up, to be evaluated together with doctors and specialists, perhaps even doing a antibody test “, considering that it is precisely the so-called humoral immunity that is most stimulated by the shield products to messenger Rna.

Caruso, full professor of microbiology and clinical microbiology at the University of Brescia and director of the microbiology laboratory of Asst Spedali Civili, points out with satisfaction that “this is not an obligation, but a recommendation. An opportunity that the patient can evaluate. precisely together with competent medical personnel, hoping that those who can benefit “because they have lost the defenses conferred by the previous injections” “want to seize”. In over 80s selected as indicated, a fourth dose “will definitely help”.

And for all the others, what should be the strategy to be adopted? “All the others – replies the number one of Italian virologists – it is believed that at the time of a fourth dose they do not need”, as confirmed by Ecdc and Ema, specifying that they will monitor data and studies, and that they will try to define the moment best to think about autumn campaigns. But “at that point the vaccinations will have to be done with products updated to the latest variant of Sars-CoV-2 – warns Caruso – because then there would be no more excuse to be able to give us an old vaccine”.

“We are therefore waiting for an updated vaccine that will protect us against the virus that will circulate”, continues the expert, or even “a combined vaccine” such as those under study that combine anti-Covid, anti-flu or anti-other drugs in a single injection. respiratory diseases. “Combining Covid-19 and flu vaccinations is positive for protecting the most fragile, because by putting together more vaccine molecules – recalls the president Siv-Isv – we know that these enhance each other and stimulate multiple components of immunity”.

However, we will talk about it after the summer and “from that moment on, if we do not see large mutations or recombinations of the pandemic coronavirus, we can really think” according to Caruso “that the anti-Covid vaccination becomes annual and that it follows the criteria of that anti-flu. On recommendation – he points out – without obligations “. He addressed to whom, “the evolution of the epidemic will tell. The groups to which autumn prophylaxis is proposed will be programmed – says the specialist – on the basis of what will be the vicissitudes of Sars-CoV-2”.