Rogozin: the reconnaissance and strike version of the Marker combat robot will be tested in the NVO zone

Two versions of the Marker combat robot – reconnaissance and shock – will be tested in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). About it RIA News said the ex-head of Roskosmos, the head of the special squad of military advisers “Tsar’s Wolves” Dmitry Rogozin.

According to him, two versions of Marker are currently being developed. One of them is a reconnaissance complex with a suspended drone. The second is a combat variant, it can be equipped with anti-tank missile systems paired with a heavy machine gun or other weapons.

Rogozin explained that the suspended drone runs on a power cable that goes to the reconnaissance version of the vehicle. Thanks to the cable, the drone does not need a battery, and its control system cannot be affected by electronic warfare (EW). Such a drone is capable of climbing 150 meters in height and provides visibility up to 20 kilometers with the help of thermal imagers.

As Rogozin clarified, the reconnaissance “Marker” will advance towards the front and, being in shelter, raise a suspended drone, which will be in the air for hours, conducting reconnaissance of the situation.

It is noted that three promising Marker combat robots will be delivered to the special military operation zone (SVO) in February. In September 2022, the Android Technology Research and Production Association reported that Russia was discussing the possibility of starting mass production of the promising Marker combat robot in the interests of Roscosmos and the National Guard.