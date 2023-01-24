NY.- Paper maps look quaint these days, when apps like Google Maps put virtually every intersection in the world just a click away, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

However, digital maps, while powerful, are not perfect navigation tools, as cell phone signals fail, and while a smartphone can direct you to the fastest route, it often means you’ll miss out on the best scenery, WSJ reported. .

Perhaps for this reason, he maintained, paper maps are regaining popularity.

According to a spokesperson for Ordnance Survey, Britain’s national mapping agency, sales of custom maps soared 144 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, and in 2021 there was a further rise of 28 percent.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) produced 123 percent more maps in 2022 than in 2021, noted WSJ.

Enthusiasm for the federation of motor clubs across North America, a AAA representative noted, is growing among millennials and members of Generation Z, who account for half of its new members in the last three years.

The boom has leaked. Tony Rodono, owner of Map Shop, a mapping and retail company in North Carolina, said sales have increased 20 to 30 percent consistently year-over-year.

His customers, he added, don’t just buy maps to find directions, but as inspiration for future trips or even as pieces of art worth hanging.

In fact, many new maps are more beautiful than useful. Lovely custom graphics by Jen Urso of Steady Hand Maps in Phoenix often highlight seemingly random details, like the best cacti near her house.

“There’s so much you can map, it’s not just about the streets,” he said.

A paper map, more like the ones made by early humans, can provide a bigger picture, the WSJ noted.

You can think of them less as comprehensive guides to getting where you’re going and more like detailed portraits of areas of interest, created by someone with in-depth, experiential knowledge.

After all, while a satellite can highlight unpaved roads, mappers walk them.