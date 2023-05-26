Rogov said that the Russian Aerospace Forces are inflicting airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region

The head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his TelegramThe channel said that Russian aviation attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.

“At the moment, the Russian Aerospace Forces are striking at the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region,” he said.

Rogov stressed that, according to preliminary data, the Russian Military Space Forces (VKS) are actively using planning bombs to attack warehouses and hangars housing equipment and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Orekhovsky district and the city of Orekhovo, as well as in the Pologovsky district.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian military shelled the border village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region. According to the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling. At the same time, fragments of shells damaged two private households, where the fence turned out to be cut, and windows were also broken.