The SuperLega title of Tonno Callipo Vibo will remain in the South: it will be acquired by Farmitalia Saturnia, a Catania club that has just celebrated its promotion to men’s A-2 after the play-offs won last Sunday in Casarano. The company of the president Luigi Pulvirenti in the evening gave full availability to the president of the League, Massimo Righi, presenting the project, economic availability and the possibility of talking with Vibo for the exchange of documents to acquire the title.

26 years later

—

Farmitalia will bring the highest category back to Catania after 26 years, after the ruinous fall dated 1996-97 at the end of an infinite cycle that has its origins with the Paoletti championship of Pittera, Nassi and Greco in 1978, a new cycle with exploits of Volleyball Catania by Lo Bianco, Conte and Kantor between the end of the Eighties and the beginning of the Nineties, with an epilogue on the threshold of the new millennium thanks to the promotion to A-1 of Traco by Travica and Grbic, with subsequent appearances by Sarmientos, Despaigne, Ivanov. In the next few hours official announcements and presentation of the activity. Which, on a technical level, restarts from the confirmation on the bench of coach Waldo Kantor (one of the champions of the golden era as a player) and could register the arrivals, precisely from Vibo, of the libero Cavaccini and the opposite Buchegger. In a city mad for football, back in Serie C with the Sicilian-Australian entrepreneur Ross Pelligra at the helm, pushed by an audience that has an average of 15,000 people per game, volleyball played a leading role: competition 1 of the final with Casarano was followed by 3500 spectators who almost completely packed the palaCatania. The historical tradition has never been lost. A top team has been missing for too many years. Gap filled at the table, but with an economic solidity that reassures.