Elena Congost will have a new guide in Los Angeles 2028: after the bronze was taken away from her at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games for briefly releasing the rope that linked her to her guide Mía Carol to help her with her physical problems a few meters from the finish line, the Catalan athlete will run in her fourth Olympic event accompanied by Roger Sans.

“We have changed the guide. We have decided in the team that it is a young professional athlete, with a lot of projection regarding me. It has also been a shot of energy and motivation. His name is Roger Sans. We take it with great enthusiasm,” said the Paralympic medalist, who won silver in London 2012 and won gold in Rio 2016.

This won’t be the first time Sans has worked with Congost: For the last year and a half, the 29-year-old from Barcelona, ​​graduated in Nutrition and Dietetics and with a Master’s Degree in High Performance Coaching, has been in charge of the Catalan’s diet, which he prepared for Paris 2024, as how to collect Relief.

“I’m super happy. I guess, like all people who like this sport, to be given news like this, Being able to be part of a project like this makes me especially excited.“, the new guide of the marathon runner has confessed to the same medium, to whom he has already warned that she will have “a two in one” with his advice on nutrition to improve her sports performance and her new role as a guide.

Sans, what has been running for 15 yearsalso has a very active facet on social networks: accumulates more than 350,000 followers on his Instagram account and more than 11,000 on his YouTube account.

“We already had a very good feeling when it came to providing him with nutrition and now Everything has been super easy, because we had the habit of talking about their feelingsof putting everything in common and I even asked myself as an athlete,” says Sans, about whom Congost highlights that “He is a boy with very good marks, an athlete, semi-professional” that now “he has also taken up the marathon, he has always trained very well, half marathons, long distance” and that he will accompany him in Los Angeles.