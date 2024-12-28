Russian gas company Gazprom has announced that it will cut off gas supplies to Moldova from January 1.

Gazprom has sent a notification to the Moldovan state company Moldovagaz accusing the company of refusing to pay a debt pending gas supply and regularly failing to comply with its payment obligations “which constitutes a significant violation of the terms” of the contract.

Russian gas estimates this debt at around 750 million euros which he began to demand in 2021, months after the defeat of the pro-Russian candidate Igor Dodon against the European Maia Sandu in the presidential elections. The Moldovan authorities, after a subsequent audit, are convinced that this debt is 8.2 million euros.

"On the basis of these provisions, starting at 08:00 on January 1, 2025, PJSC Gazprom will introduce a limitation on the supply of natural gas to the Republic of Moldova up to 0 cubic meters per day," the statement said. Russian gas.









In a statement published immediately afterwards on its website, Moldovagaz limited itself to “taking note” of Gazprom’s announcement and recalling, as it already announced in the middle of the month, that has the needs covered to get through the winter.

On December 16, Moldovagaz announced the acquisition in this regard of 747.9 million cubic meters of natural gas, mainly from the Romanian Commodity Exchange and thus cover all the demand for natural gas for the entire winter period until the end of March 2025.

Russia supplies Moldova about 2,000 million cubic meters of gas per year via Ukraine, which has already announced its intention not to extend a gas transit agreement with Gazprom when it expires on December 31.

President Sandu has accused Gazprom of causing an energy crisis and denounced that the Russian gas company refuses to supply gas through an alternative route. It should be recalled that Moldova’s Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov failed in this regard in his November talks with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.

For this reason, the Moldovan Government announced on Friday the beginning of restrictions on energy exports and limitations on its use in public lighting and in institutional facilities.