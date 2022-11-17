ASUS Republic of Gamers and Blizzard Entertainment have announced ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Editionan exclusive limited edition version of the new ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone. With its unique Diablo-themed design and an array of themed accessories, this unique phone is a must-have item for hardcore fans of the Diablo universe.

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition presents details reminiscent of long Diablo missions, with its army of demons and nightmarish monsters. The back of the smartphone features a special finish that intensifies the brightness of the red flames at different angles, and the customizable Aura RGB logo. The personalization continues in the customized user interface, with its unique themed live wallpaper, icon styles, animations, sound effects and more.

Fans will enjoy exclusive matching accessories, based on legendary items featured in the game. Among these, the Aero Case Shield Blessing and the Map of Sanctuary, both featuring invisible ink hidden elements that can be revealed using the Fahir’s Light torch. Also featured is the Immortality Ejector Pin, featuring unique strokes that mimic the game’s logo.

Internally, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is identical to the ROG Phone 6, with its premium specs built to win and powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 ROM .

An exclusive design

ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition was completely redesigned to evoke the nightmarish world of Sanctuarybesieged by the demonic hordes of Diablo, the Lord of Dread.

The special finish of the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features a graphics that recall the iconic combat mission with its terrifying menagerie of demons and monsters.

The phone also offers fans a special user experience and personalized UI with the exclusive Diablo Immortal animated theme pack. This includes a live wallpaper of Diablo and a new design for app icons, while the phone plays a unique sound and animation including themed elements when the phone is charging.

Unique accessories

The extensive set of themed accessories is the flagship of the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition. The exclusive package design is inspired by the famous Horadric Cube, a precious object of the game capable of transforming anything placed inside it. The phone itself is kept safe in one box inspired by the model of the legendary Worldstone. A scroll depicting the world of Sanctuary has clues hidden within it in invisible ink that can be revealed using the small Fahir’s Light torch provided.

The Aero Case Shield Blessing is a case with a geometric relief of teleportation, the latter creates a unique effect that shines when illuminated by Fahir’s Light. The inside and hidden part of the cover is printed with a special “easter egg” in the form of an image inspired by the Dreadlord.

Even the SIM eject tool is personalized: with its Diablo-themed design and matching tabletop stand, the Immortality Ejector Pin it is a valuable addition to this collection of exceptionally designed accessories.

Ready for battle

ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is based on the acclaimed ROG Phone 6 series and features the same technical specifications to deliver extreme gaming performance. Take advantage of the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 and with 16GB LPDDR5 memory for smooth app switching, a high-tech cooling system, a large battery for an unlimited gaming marathon, and the unmatched AirTrigger 6 controls for a similar gaming experience to that on a console, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is ready to fight the forces of terror.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is available on ASUS ESHOP to €1,399 VAT included.