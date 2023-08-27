

London (Reuters)

Manchester City achieved its third successive victory, and beat Sheffield United 2-1, thanks to a goal near the end from midfielder Rodri, to top the Premier League title holder.

And Erling Haaland, who missed a penalty kick in the first half, had given the lead to “City” with a header, shortly after an hour of play, taking advantage of a cross pass from Jack Grealish from the left side.

Jayden Bogle equalized 1-1 for the home side in the 85th minute, after he took advantage of a defensive mistake and hit goalkeeper Ederson, but City snatched the victory when Rodri fired a “massive projectile” from inside the penalty area in the 88th minute.

And the “City” score became nine points from three matches, two points behind West Ham United, Tottenham and Arsenal, while Sheffield remained without a score.



#Rodris #missile #guides #City #Premier #League #summit