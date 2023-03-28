After the interview of Gisela Valcárcel with ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in which he spoke about his extensive career, Rodrigo González did not hesitate to comment on it in “Love and Fire” and throw her out after she recounted the reproaches that Efraín Aguilar made of her. “She gave me the first mention of a mother on stage. She told me ‘Beast, learn to pronounce!’. Maybe I’m a beast to teach too, I’ve been mapped that way. He said he had the voice of a whistle and from the neighborhood,” said the ‘Señito’.

Given this, Rodrigo Gonzalez said that the behavior he had gisela with its past employees it was not exactly the best. “People very close to you have told us without us asking. That he had issues of anger and that you had to get into something to get them to help you with it and that at work you had several problems of this type. Efraín Aguilar screams, but you You don’t sing the rancheras badly. Don’t play the one that you don’t shout, the one that you don’t bother”the driver said.

Gisela Valcárcel reveals an uncomfortable moment that happened with Efraín Aguilar

Gisela Valcárcel told in an interview with the soccer player ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe that she spent an uncomfortable moment with Efrain Aguilar who was his theater director in the play “Pedrito Alimaña”. In this regard, the host pointed out that the former producer of “Al fondo hay sitio” yelled at her on stage for not knowing how to pronounce. “He told me: ‘Let’s see, read (…) You have the voice of a whistle, from the neighborhood, you have to change. She starts to speak well,’” she recounted the TV host who at 18 years old decided to try his luck in this job to be able to cover the expenses of his newborn daughter, Ethel Well.