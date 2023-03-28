It aired tonight D&D Direct during which there were monster new games, which we have already told you about, but there was also room for much more. Let’s see them main news unveiled today.

Hasbro has staked everything on D&D and created new ones collectible figurines. In addition to the previously announced Dicelings and 6″ figures of characters from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the classic D&D cartoon, Hasbro announced the Golden Archives of Xanathar, an owlbear and the Displacer Beast from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

A was also shown trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieveswhich you can see below.

For fans of Magic, Wizards also announced a special Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering. This deck contains six cards based on characters from the movie, including Edgin, Lutenist Larcenous; Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan; and Holga, Relentless Rager, all in the likeness of the actor playing the role. Pre-orders for Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are open today!

It was also announced that WizKids spawned the D&D Replicas of the Realms. There will be a twenty inch Minim and an 11 inch baby owlbear. D&D Direct wrapped up announcements with Joe Manganiello’s documentary celebrating the game’s 50th anniversary in 2024. You can watch the entire event below!

Finally, we remind you of the videogame news: the Dungeons & Dragons-themed Minecraft DLC and the Neverwinter expansion, Menzoberranzan.