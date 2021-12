This Wednesday, December 15, Aldo miyashiro stopped his program to announce the resignation of Andrea San Martin. Thus, Rodrigo gonzalez He commented on the subject and assured that what the driver said is quite a staging to take advantage of the moment. The popular ‘Peluchín’ pointed out that there was no coherence in the comments of ‘Chino’, who had mentioned, at first, that he gave the model time to resolve her issues. Video: Love and fire.