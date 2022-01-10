Rodrigo Cuba has turned social networks back on after his recent post. Regardless of speculation or criticism, the footballer decided to share a romantic photograph next to who would already be his official partner, businesswoman Alexandra Venturo.

However, this time the image surprised more than one, as it is a photo of the recent couple giving a tender kiss on the lips.

“10:10”, was the peculiar message he wrote Cuba next to the aforementioned photograph.

Rodrigo Cuba shares a new photograph with Ale Venturo. Photo: Rodrigo Cuba / Instagram

Users applaud Rodrigo Cuba’s new relationship

The footballer’s followers did not hesitate to congratulate the new couple after what seems to be the officialization of their relationship. The first to speak was Samuel Suarez, through your Instarándula account.

“I love romance novels! Congratulations, ”the reporter wrote. “Good!”, “It was time for the world to know, we love you little friend”, “Nice couple”, were other messages left by the player’s fans.