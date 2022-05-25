Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba He told his truth in an interview with Magaly Medina. The soccer player talked about his breakup with Melissa Paredes and revealed, at one point, that he still hasn’t introduced Ale Venturo to her daughter as her partner, because he doesn’t want to confuse her. The ATV driver advanced the statements made by the athlete.

How is Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba’s relationship with Ale Venturo before his daughter?

It all started when Magaly Medina was outraged by spreading a photo in which the little girl was sleeping on Anthony Aranda’s legs. This image would have been sent by Melissa Paredes to her ex-husband. The host recounted what ‘Gato’ Cuba told her.

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo continue to live a good stage. Photo: Instagram

“ He has decided not to introduce his little daughter to his girlfriend. For her, it is a friend who comes, who is there. They look at each other from afar but they don’t touch, they don’t kiss, they don’t show affection so as not to confuse the creature. It seems to me a prudent, mature attitude that shows balance to the girl, ”said the TV figure.

‘Gato’ Cuba talks about Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda

For his part, Rodrigo Cuba mentioned that he does not know what kind of treatment Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda have with their daughter. He assured that this is something that he cannot control because it is the mother’s decision.

“The decisions that she can make regarding her life and what to do with our daughter, I can’t get involved, it’s up to each one to have prudence or the good judgment of when you introduce a partner and when not. According to my daughter’s mother, she has not presented it to her, but they live together, the truth is that I am not clear, “she said.

Rodrigo Cuba uncomfortable by photo of his daughter with Anthony Aranda

On the photo of his little girl with Anthony Aranda, the Sport Boys athlete acknowledged that it bothered him a lot when he saw the image. “ It’s awkward, it’s totally disrespectful and I have worse photos. You have to have common sense, I have always sent him photos of my daughter alone, “she concluded.

Rodrigo Cuba: Melissa Paredes, who did she call “baby”?

Melissa Paredes showed a series of chats confirming that she calls her daughter “baby” and not Rodrigo Cuba. The conversations were shared on her social networks after “Love and fire” hinted in her advance that she referred to the footballer in this way.

“Now the last straw! How is my baby?: how is my daughter. How are you, baby?: how are you. Two very different things. Teddy! Hahaha, the last straw, how sad”, put the actress in the story.