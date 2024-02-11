The corridor Rodrigo Contreras of the NU team won the fourth edition of the Colombia Tourwhich ended this Sunday in Bogotá with the partial victory of Jhonatan Restrepo (Colombia National Team) after the day between Sopó and the country's capital.

Contreras, 29 years old, was the strongest, most solid runner in the peloton and his consistency led him to achieve the most important victory of his sporting career.

(Rodrigo Contreras is the new champion of the Tour Colombia: spectacular!

These are the keys to your victory.

1. Solid team

Although NU recently found a sponsor, Raúl Mesa, the coach, has always maintained the same structure, in which the roster is made up of well-known runners whom he has managed.

This gives you complete confidence in knowing that your pupils will respond to the work orders you give them. Sergio Henao, Contreras, Cristian Muñoz They are experienced men, who went to Europe and came back to show that you can win.

That group unity and knowledge of the technical work and of the riders was important when it came to putting together a group that is known as the back of his hand.

2. 'D' day

Contreras was the strongest. This was demonstrated throughout the competition. In the stage towards Saint Rose of Viterbo He looked ahead and put time on his rivals, but on the circuit in Tunja He knocked it out of the park.

The corridor of Villapinzón, Cundinamarcawas smart and made the final break on a day when it didn't seem like anything much was going to happen, but that wasn't the case.

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

In the end, Alejandro Osorio He won the day in the capital of Boyacá and Contreras was second. The most key thing was that he beat his rivals by 22 seconds. The Richard Carapaz, Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chaves and Jhonatan Caicedo, who then did not know how to react to get rid of that time.

3. High finish

Saturday's day was not easy, which connected Cota with the Alto del Vino, a steep 30 km climb, but in which the attacks did not wait. Chaves, Carapaz and Urán moved to the group, selected the lot, but Contreras withstood the downpour.

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

The leader of the race measured his strength and it helped him that he knows the terrain, he trains there very often and his legs responded to the fierce attacks of Carapaz, who won the stage, taking important seconds off him and was only 17 seconds behind the leader.

4. Cool head

The last day of the stage between Sopó and Bogotá was played all or nothing. It was known that the rivals were going to attack Contreras, but everything was coldly calculated.

First was Egan Bernal The one who left had almost a minute on the leader and was only 50 seconds away, but they controlled him. Towards the top of Patios Carapaz moved, but Contreras controlled it, picked up his pace and although he was 10 seconds ahead of him, he controlled it later.

5. Keep learning

Rodrigo Contreras was always a man who stood out in his efforts on the clock, he defended himself in the mountains, but he was not a great climber and he did not descend well either.

His time through the teams Quick Step and Astana They filled it with learning. He returned to Colombia and showed that he worked to improve in the high mountains and downhill, which helped him confirm that he is an all-terrain cyclist.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel