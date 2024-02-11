Dottie Flowers is a new game for SuperNintendo developed by Goldlocke. It took the author about 600 hours to make it. So he produced 100 cartridges and he has them give away all organizing a competition. For those wondering, it's an action platformer with very nice graphics and some mechanics inspired by classics such as the Turricans.

Why did he do it? Goldlocke himself explained it on the game's itch.io page: “I have invested around 600 hours of my free time over the last year in this game, especially in the evenings after working. I spent around €2200 to produce one hundred physical copies of the itself. It may seem ridiculous, but for me the end result was worth every penny.” So, why give it away considering the time and money spent? “Since the game contains several references to intellectual property under copyright, I consider myself lucky not to have received a warning or worse. There is little to add. I didn't want to push my luck more, so monetizing the game in any way is completely out of the question.”