Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Al-Wasl coach Auder Hellmann will have a hot week in his career with the “Emperor”, when he faces Al-Jazira next Tuesday, in the “13th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, followed by the Al-Ain meeting on January 15, in the quarter-finals of the President’s Cup. Which will draw many features of the team’s season, after its exit from the League Cup a few days ago.

The ghost of the Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the former coach with whom Al-Wasl was known, began a journey of ascent several years ago, overshadowing his Latin neighbor Hellmann, with his name being chanted among the “Panthers” fans, in light of the question marks about the Brazilian’s ability to lead the team’s project, for his neglect of the team’s project. The opportunity to bypass Al Ain, in the League Cup quarter-final, and become standing at a “crossroads”, in front of the possibility of an early end to the season’s ambitions, in the event of not returning with a positive result against Al Jazira in the league, and the worst would be to repeat the loss against Al Ain in the President’s Cup, which means losing Chance to compete for any title.

Hellmann has a positive relationship within the corridors of Al-Wasl, and he still enjoys the support of the transitional committee that manages the club, but he realizes that things will start to go in a different direction, during the coming period with the aspiration to build, for the next season early, and put the most appropriate man in this task. , according to technical analysis in the coming period.