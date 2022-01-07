2022 could be the perfect year for Tite Kubo, since the main work of this mangaka is going to return with the arc of Howl from the Jaws of Hell and its anime adaptation will have the grand finale of A Thousand Year Blood. His fans like Anna budko They have celebrated it with their version of Yoruichi Y Rukia with his cosplay of Bleach.

Anna budko is a European artist known for her passion for anime who together with Dariia Tovchyrechko they perform performances of their favorite characters. This time, we see his version of Rukia Y Yoruichi from bleach in her cosplay.

Both girls bring back the youth versions we met in the anime adaptation of their first arcs:

Maybe with the arrival of A Thousand Year Blood to the anime and Howl from the Jaws of Hell expanding the sleeve of Tite Kubo with a new generation of characters (including the son of Ichigo), let’s have other cosplay of bleach What Rukia or Yoruichi.

This Bleach cosplay brings Rukia and Yoruichi to life

This version of Rukia Y Yoruichi in this cosplay of bleach, we see these two protagonists wearing their characteristic clothes as part of the Soul Society. Although in the current arc of Howl from the Jaws of Hell their role in history has changed a bit, this is the way most people remember them.

The characterization of part of Anna budko Y Dariia Tovchyrechko in her cosplay of bleach from Rukia Y Yoruichi It’s impressive, as they not only replicated their signature outfits, but the way these two interact with each other.

