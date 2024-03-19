The Colombia selection is preparing for what will be its two friendly matches of the date Fifa against Spain and Romania. The DT Nestor Lorenzo The payroll is almost complete with the arrival of James Rodríguez and Juan Camilo Portilla this Tuesday.

Colombia is focused on the Copa America 2024which will take place in the USA, For this reason, the Argentine strategist wants to strengthen tactical concepts and unite the team.

At the call of Lawrence a critic came out in Colombia, Hugo Rodallegawho is having a great time in Independent Santa Fepointed out the process of the Argentine coach for not calling some players from the Colombian League.

In an interview with Snail Radiothe experienced 38-year-old striker spoke about the process of the Colombian National Team and criticized Néstor Lorenzo's call for 'erasing' footballers like Dayro Morenoall-time top scorer in Colombian soccer.

“I see it badly,” he began by saying about the call and said: “Dayro Moreno is a guy with 7 golden boots in our league, it is historic. In my case, thank God where I have gone I have scored goals, I have already scored more than 260. Furthermore, last year Marco Pérez was not called up. They have to give them the opportunity,” said Rodallega.

On the other hand, he talked about the issue of calling only two players for the Colombian National Team, as Álvaro Montero and Gabriel Fuentesand not taking into account more footballers.

“It is as if the Colombian league did not exist. The only one they call is a goalkeeper, and there are players who are at national team level. It is unfortunate that they only call those from outside, very worrying,” he stated.

And he added: “What is happening! There are players who are at national team level, they deserve a call. There are players who are 22-23 years old who deserve to be brought closer to the National Team, but it is unfortunate that they only call those from outside. “It is something worrying.”

While Hugo Rodallega is the voice of many players to be called up to the National Team, the forward will continue to focus on Santa Fe, where he has already scored 7 goals in 12 games played.

